Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,098 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $114,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.32. 1,139,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,567. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

