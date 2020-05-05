Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $7.92 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $942,548.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005283 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

