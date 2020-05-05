Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TRI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,450. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.95.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.