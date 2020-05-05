Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.95.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 931,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.