Tierion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.70 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $26.95 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02287638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00187219 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00069120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

