Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.46. 888,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

