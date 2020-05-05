Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Sells $1,628,847.18 in Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,631,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,853. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.29. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $51.03.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Eight Capital downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tilray by 252.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

