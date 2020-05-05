Tilray (TLRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Tilray to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TLRY traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 6,631,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,853. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $796.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Consumer Edge cut Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tilray to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.61.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

