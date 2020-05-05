Titan Coin (TTN) Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $2,621.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000103 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 906,483,088 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

