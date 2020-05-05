Titanium Transportation Group (TTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Titanium Transportation Group to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.07 million.

Shares of TTR stock opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

