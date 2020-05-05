TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is General American Investors Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 225,945 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 5.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $39,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,952 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $81,332,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,829,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,950,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

