TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $9.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.08. 552,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,816. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average of $99.85. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on TopBuild from $122.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

