Torray LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Torray LLC bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

