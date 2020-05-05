Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.88

News headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:TM traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $121.96. The stock had a trading volume of 124,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average is $134.66. The company has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

