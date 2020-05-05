TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRTX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. 1,428,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,019. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 343.93, a current ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.02%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

TRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,765.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

