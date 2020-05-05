TransAlta (TA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$609.00 million for the quarter.

TransAlta stock opened at C$7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$5.32 and a twelve month high of C$11.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TA. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 61,478 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$489,979.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$673,162.14. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 254,588 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,029,066.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 254,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,029,066.36.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

