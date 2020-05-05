TransAlta (TAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $461.42 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAC opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

TAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Sunday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

