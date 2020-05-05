Transform Wealth LLC Buys 886 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 230,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. The stock has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

