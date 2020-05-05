Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,664,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.17. 582,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

