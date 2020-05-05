Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after acquiring an additional 640,032 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. 123,017 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.