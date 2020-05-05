TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,899 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of TransUnion worth $25,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 418,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 723,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 269,048 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.14.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

