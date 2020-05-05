Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 48.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

