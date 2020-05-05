Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Trex updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

TREX opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90. Trex has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

