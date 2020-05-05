Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $99.00 at SunTrust Banks

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective increased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.18.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $9.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.58. 686,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,781. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 111.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,768,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,478 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 69.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,545 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at $76,849,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 114.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,855,000 after purchasing an additional 969,587 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Trex by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,203,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,614,000 after purchasing an additional 951,960 shares during the period.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

