TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

TCBK opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $870.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

