TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.41 Million

Equities analysts expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to announce sales of $267.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.57 million to $273.70 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $231.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $958.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $969.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $923.91 million, with estimates ranging from $872.90 million to $966.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,854.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 377,494 shares of company stock valued at $18,764,507 and sold 106,288 shares valued at $5,664,310. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

