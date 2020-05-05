Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

TRIP traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 2,779,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

