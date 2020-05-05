Trollcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $159,507.25 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $159,507.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030068 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00036257 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,035.97 or 1.00611808 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00069302 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000490 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

