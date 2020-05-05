TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits Market Cap of $137.89 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011170 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bitso, HitBTC and Kyber Network. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $137.89 million and $893.56 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02299911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00187613 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00067842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 137,381,004 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Koinex, Cryptopia, WazirX, Kyber Network, HBUS, Upbit, Binance, CoinTiger, IDEX, Bitso, HitBTC, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24 and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

