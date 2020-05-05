Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,231 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,712,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. 3,576,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,247,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.