TTC Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. TTC has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $211,354.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00046490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.03737837 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00058109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008898 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 878,775,966 coins and its circulating supply is 421,750,810 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

