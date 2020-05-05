TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17.

Get TTEC alerts:

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEC. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.