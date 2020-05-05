Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) a C$3.50 Price Target

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) received a C$3.50 price objective from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,666. The firm has a market cap of $859.59 million and a P/E ratio of -15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.30. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$760.01 million. Analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig purchased 16,200 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr purchased 33,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,000.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.