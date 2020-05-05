Tudor Pickering & Holt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Shares of TSE ENB traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.97. 1,687,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7200003 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

