Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE: TUFN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/2/2020 – Tufin Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

4/25/2020 – Tufin Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

4/24/2020 – Tufin Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Tufin Software Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Tufin Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

4/11/2020 – Tufin Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

4/10/2020 – Tufin Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

3/27/2020 – Tufin Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Dougherty & Co. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Tufin Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

