Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. 235,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,688. The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $7,646,928.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

