Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,987,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,967. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.