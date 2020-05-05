U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $35,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

