U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. 5,173,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.