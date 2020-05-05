Ultra (UOS) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $179,036.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,900.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.67 or 0.02749011 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00646114 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,434,253 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

