Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report $284.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.80 million. Umpqua posted sales of $348.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Umpqua by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 88,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 180,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.