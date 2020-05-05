Unigestion Holding SA Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 106,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.5% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 32,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,484,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $80,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 76,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 50,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

