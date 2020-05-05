Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,358,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,908,000. AT&T makes up approximately 3.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

T opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

