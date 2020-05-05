Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE AUB traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. 494,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

