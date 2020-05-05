Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.38. 2,269,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

