United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,974. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

