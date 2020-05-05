Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of UNTY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.31. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 26.82%. Equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Robert H. Dallas II bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Dallas bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. Insiders bought a total of 40,295 shares of company stock worth $596,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

