Unity Biotechnology (UBX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect Unity Biotechnology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 224,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.22. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

