Universa (UTNP) Price Up 29.2% Over Last Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Universa has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $1,481.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02287638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00187219 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00069120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Universa

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

