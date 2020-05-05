Unobtanium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $739.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for $58.81 or 0.00654757 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Unobtanium has a market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $739.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,981.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.65 or 0.02712716 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005157 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,089 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

